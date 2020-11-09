Fourth-straight day of new COVID-19 cases topping 1,000

Ontario reported 1,242 new cases of COVID-19 today. That's a slight dip from yesterday when we had 1,328.



This is the fourth-straight day of quadruple digit new cases and the tenth straight day above 900.



1,064 was the seven day average coming into today, which was an average above 1,000 for the first time.



Toronto is reporting 483 new cases - up from yesterday's record-high of 434. Peel region is reporting 279 new cases - down from 385. York Region is reporting 107 new cases up from 105 yesterday. Hamilton is reporting 57 new cases - down from 64 yesterday.



The percent of people testing positive (according to the province) is 5%. We have not seen a positivity rate that high since May 25.



64% of the new cases are in people who are 60 and younger



12 new deaths reported today -- which makes for the seventh straight day of double-digit deaths.



Total number of tests completed yesterday was 28,401 while there are 26,646 under investigation.



There are 821 cases listed as resolved - meaning there are more active cases. There's now 9,105 people currently infected with COVID-19 in the province.



The number of people in hospital is 367 which is down by 7.

The number of people in ICU is 84 which is down by 4.

The number of people on ventilators is 54 which is up by 2.



However that comes with an asterisk. The province says on its database:



"As we often observe on weekends, a number of hospitals (approximately 42) did not submit data to the Daily Bed Census for November 7. We anticipate the number of hospitalized patients may increase when reporting compliance increases."



