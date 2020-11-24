Fred VanVleet officially staying a Raptor

The Toronto Raptors have officially announced the signing of guard Fred VanVleet.

Reports of the deal first started to surface on the weekend, that the team was keeping the guard around with a four-year, US$85-million deal contract.

The six-foot, 195-pound VanVleet averaged career highs of 17.6 points, 6.6 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 35.7 minutes in 54 games (all starts) last season.

The 26-year-old from Rockford, Ill., was a finalist for the 2018 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award.

VanVleet joined the Raptors as an undrafted free agent in 2016, and has grown into one of the teams most popular and dependable players.