Freeland heads to Mexico for Free trade talks

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is on her way to Mexico amid reports a deal to revise the new North American free-trade agreement is close to completion.

The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement was signed by the three countries last year, but U.S. ratification has been stalled for months as congressional Democrats and organized labour have bickered with Mexico over labour rights and the treatment of steel and aluminum.

The government says Freeland will meet with American and Mexican officials to discuss the deal on Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump says he is hearing ``very good things'' and that he hopes the deal will be put up for a vote in Congress soon.

Yet those representing Canada's aluminum sector and its workers are concerned by reports the revisions will not include more protections for their industry.

The new trade pact is designed to replace NAFTA, which came into force in 1994 and eliminated most tariffs and other trade barriers involving the United States, Mexico and Canada.



