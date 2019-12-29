Freezing rain possible in the GTA through Monday morning

Environment Canada is warning that a weather system headed for Ontario will bring a messy mix of rain, freezing rain, ice pellets and blowing snow to large parts of the province.

It says rain will start falling on the Greater Toronto Area this afternoon with the risk of freezing rain developing in the evening.

Further east, the national weather forecaster has issued warnings for the Peterborough, Kingston and Ottawa areas, saying they can expect periods of freezing rain, ice pellets, snow and gusty winds as temperatures dip to about minus 1 Celsius tonight.

Freezing rain warnings have also been posted for more northerly regions, including North Bay, Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie, while Thunder Bay could get up to 20 centimetres of blowing snow today, mixed this evening with freezing drizzle and ice pellets.

Environment Canada says travel conditions across much of the province are likely to be ``very poor'' come Monday morning.

Drivers are advised to budget extra time to get around, and air travellers should check the status of their flights before heading to airports.

