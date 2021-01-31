Friends and family identify victims of Friday's deadly house fire in Toronto

We are learning more about the victims of Friday's deadly house fire in the city's east end, that left four people dead and two others injured.

Some of the victims have been identified by friends and family on the crowdfunding site GoFundMe, as well as on social media.

According to property records obtained by the Toronto Star, Jana Jansons owned the home on Gainsborough Road, in the Coxwell Avenue and Gerrard Street area, where the fire occured early Friday morning. Jansons was idenfied on a GoFundMe page, as one of the victims, along with her grandson Kai.

A woman by the name of Arija, who is said to be the mother of Kai and Jansons' daughter, was taken to hospital with injuries she suffered in the blaze.

A GoFundMe page, organized by Sandra Memenis, who identifies herself as Jansons' niece, says in a post online that her cousin Arija survived the fire by jumping out of a window.

Another GoFundMe, to support the victims, was organized by friends of Arija. Tributes on the site, for another victim, Amanda Freimanis, were also posted on the GoFundMe page and social media. Friends identified her as "DJ Amanda Panda". Newstalk1010 reached out to one of the organizers to learn more about Amanda, but did not hear back for this story.

Toronto Police have not yet released any details about any of the victims.

The Fire Marshal's Office continues to investigate the cause of the fire, believed to be one of the deadliest in Toronto in decades.