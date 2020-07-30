Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo says the team's upcoming series in Philadelphia has been postponed.

The Phillies reported that two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 and all activity at Citizens Bank Park has been cancelled until further notice.

Speaking on a video call before Thursday afternoon's game against Washington, Montoyo says the team has yet to finalize travel plans for the rest of the week.

The Phillies said tests conducted Wednesday returned a positive result for a member of the coaching staff and a member of the home clubhouse staff. All players tested negative.

The Blue Jays were scheduled to play a doubleheader Saturday and a game Sunday at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies haven't been in action since Monday's discovery of a coronavirus outbreak among the Miami Marlins, who played a season-opening series in Philadelphia last weekend. The Phillies' four-game, home-and-home series against the New York Yankees was postponed this week.

Major League Baseball said Wednesday that the Blue Jays-Phillies series would go ahead after Phillies players and on-field staff tested negative for COVID-19 for a second straight day.

A message left with MLB on Thursday afternoon was not immediately returned.

Toronto was scheduled to be the home team in Philadelphia. The Blue Jays are playing home games in their opposition's park until their temporary home in Buffalo, is ready on Aug. 11.