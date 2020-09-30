Gasol gonzo?

Reports out of Spain indicate Toronto Raptor Marc Gasol will be signing with FC Barcelona, meaning his tenure with the Raptors is over.

Gasol was acquired in a trade with Memphis and played parts of two seasons with Toronto. He was part of the team who won the NBA Championship in 2019.

When the Raptors lost their game 7 contest this season against the Boston Celtics, Gasol indicated he wanted to go home and see his family, before engaging in contract talks with Toronto.

If the Rators were to lose Gasol, it would be the first key piece if the team to leave during this off season.

Toronto still needs to resign stars Serge Ibaka and Fred VanVleet.