Gatherings are growing, but what does it all mean?

As of Friday, the size of gatherings in Ontario is allowed to grow.

Moving from groups no bigger than five, to double that.

But what does that really mean?

Many people still have questions about what you can and can't do, so here's the breakdown.

DO THEY HAVE TO BE THE SAME PEOPLE?

No. You can gather with different groups of people at different times. It doesn't have to be the same people all the time. That means you can see one group one weekend, and then a diferent group the next.

What is important is that you still need to maintain your physical distance. That means staying at least two metres, or six feet apart.

CAN I GO INSIDE ANOTHER PERSONS HOUSE?

Yes. Again, as long as you're able to maintain that distance, even while inside. And the Chief Medical Officer of Health has suggested it's a good idea to have a face covering for times when you may not be able to keep that space.

CAN I HUG MY MOM?

Sadly, still no. You should also refrain from high fives with your new, larger group. Again, the key here is keeping that distance between you and the rest of the people in your group.

Some other important notes to remember according to the province:

- Keep washing your hands like crazy.

- Keep cleaning any shared surfaces.

- Stay home if you don't feel well.

- Get a test if you suspect you may have COVID-19.