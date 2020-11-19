Geography teacher in York Region arrested in child porn investigation

A geography teacher at King City Secondary School has been arrested in a child porn investigation.

46-year-old Robert Aurich is facing one count each of possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and distributing child pornography.

Police don't believe that there's a relationship between the images and the students at the school, but they admit the investigation is still on-going.

However, officers say the image was uploaded to social media from an IP address for York Region District School Board.

Aurich was actually arrested while at the school on Wednesday afternoon.

The school board released the following statement:

While at this time, there is no reason to believe the charges involve any student at the school, we know the charges are concerning for students and their families and the school community. Right now, our focus is on establishing supports for students and staff, including support through our social work and psychology teams. The teacher is no longer in a classroom or at the school; and we continue to cooperate with and support the police investigation.