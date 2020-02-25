GO train travel on Milton line could be slowed by protest Wednesday

GO train trips along the Milton line could be as much as 45 minutes longer Wednesday if protesters in west Toronto don't budge.

Demonstrators occupied tracks near Dundas St W and Royal York late Tuesday afternoon in solidarity with the hereditary chiefs of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation.

After a service stoppage, Metrolinx was able to re-start service on the Milton line, using a detour to get around demonstrators. The transit agency warns that contingency plan could add 30-45 minutes to travel times if still in place Wednesday.

We encourage all customers to plan ahead & leave yourself extra travel time. Please check service alerts page: https://t.co/QN7Cf6vcyM for up to date info. We apologize for any inconvenience these unforeseen disruptions have caused you. Your safety is always our first priority. — Metrolinx (@Metrolinx) February 26, 2020

Metrolinx suggests riders give themselves extra time to get to their destination and to check the service alerts page before leaving.

Toronto Police arrested and removed some demonstrators from the tracks late Tuesday afternoon. While the number of officers along the tracks ballooned around 8 p.m., it does not appear that more arrests were made.

Police explained that they were on scene to keep the peace, ensure public safety, and limit disruption to infrastructure.

A blockade of rail tracks near Hamilton that had been set up Monday is clear after demonstrators left peacefully at 5 p.m. Tuesday. But the group's Facebook page hints at more demonstrations to come.

"We are digging deep, prepared to fight - and also prepared to be wily and strategic as well as heartfelt," the post reads. "Be ready."

Metrolinx expects to be able to return to regular GO train service betweeen Hamilton, West Harbour and Niagara Wednesday.