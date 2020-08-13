GoFundMe set up for three-year-old boy killed in Etobicoke crash on Tuesday

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family of three-year-old Ryan Bhattrai, who was killed in Tuesday's horrific crash in Etobicoke, as he was crossing the street with his father and sister.

Reached by phone on Thursday, the boy's uncle Amit tells NEWSTALK1010 the family is very appreciative of the support it's received since the loss, as it grieves and deals with the aftermath of the crash both emotionally and physically.

Bhattrai was killed after a vehicle hit him, his seven-year-old sister and the boy's father as they were crossing The East Mall, just south of Montebello Gardens, a cul-de-sac.

Toronto Police say the driver, an 81-year-old woman, hit them after turning left out of Montebello to go south on The East Mall.

The sister also suffered serious injuries, but was eventually released from hospital and police have said the driver is cooperating.

"The most unfortunate father who lost his son was holding his hand at the time of the scene is still in a traumatic condition. Mother is not able to convince herself that she no longer has her baby," the post says.

The family moved to Canada four years ago from Nepal.

Neighbours who live on the cul-de-sac just north of Burnhamthorpe Road say problematic driving has been common, including speeding and the roundabout often being used by drivers to turn around and head back to Burnhamthorpe to connect to Highway 427.

The driver's family has retained a lawyer as a precaution although it's not clear if charges will be laid.

"Definitely, we are lacking some witnesses and if anybody saw something, we're always asking for people to come forward," Traffic Sgt. Brett Moore said. "It's still very active."



