Going on a trip abroad? Don't expect financial help from the government

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says no one should be vacationing abroad and if you do, don't expect financial help.

He says Canadians who have travelled will not be able to collect the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit.

In his first news conference of 2021, Trudeau said the program is meant for workers who have to quarantine because they are sick or have had close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19.

The benefit pays $500 per week.

Anyone entering the country is required to have a negative test before arriving and to quarantine for 14 days.

Trudeau also addressed what some have called the slow rollout of vaccines.

He said he also shares people's impatience.

He says he intends to raise the issue with premiers of the provinces and territories at a meeting on Thursday to see where the federal government can help.