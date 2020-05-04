Good news may be coming shortly for those waiting for elective surgeries

There have been over 50,000 surgeries cancelled in Ontario since the middle of March as the province prepared for the COVID-19 outbreak and the strain it was expected to put on the health care system.



If you’re one of those patients every day must be filled with anxiety, wondering when you will get the treatment you need.



Health Minister Christine Elliott says the province is looking at possibly making some hospitals COVID-free so that elective surgeries can resume.



“Among other things they will need to have the staff. Some of the staff, as you know, have gone to assist in long-term care homes right now. They also need to have their own supply of personal protective equipment so that they can conduct these surgeries in addition to the drugs and medications they need in order to be able to conduct the surgeries.”



Elliott says a detailed plan is being worked on and she hopes to unveil it shortly.