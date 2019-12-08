Grandmother of Indigenous teen who took his own life while in Government care demands inquest

The grandmother of a 16-year-old Indigenous boy who took his own life while under the Ontario government's care is calling for an inquest from the province's coroner.

Pamela Freeman says her grandson Devon's death in October 2017 just metres from his group home that went undiscovered for months can only be remedied by an inquest.

Freeman and members of the southern Ontario First Nation where the teen was born say a communication breakdown resulted in a particularly horrifying death for the teen.

thestar.com

An official complaint filed to the regional supervising coroner in Hamilton says the 16-year-old was last seen alive in October 2017 near the Flamborough group home where he had spent much of that year.

Seven months later, in April 2018, his body was found in a wooded area roughly 35 metres from the home.

The letter requesting a public inquiry outlines Devon's long history of mental health struggles and suicidal ideation, dating back to his mother's sudden death when he was six.

It argues a lack of information on his mental health history tainted the way Hamilton Police responded to his disappearance, repeatedly characterizing him as a runaway rather than a teen at risk of self-harm.

The letter says Devon's grandmother did not learn he had gone missing until three weeks after he was last seen, adding she was notified by police rather than group home staff.

She was not told of his prior suicide attempt until after his body was found in a forested area on the group home's property by a fellow resident chasing a ball into the woods.

Evidence showed his body had been exposed to the elements, suggesting it had been there since he was first reported missing.

Ontario's Office of the Chief Coroner says it will "duly consider the family's request for an inquest review.''

thespec.com