GTA Christmas Eve shootings include death of local rapper

The gun violence of 2019 continued on Christmas Eve in Toronto and elsewhere in the GTA, including the death of a local rapper.

Durham Police say the man found dead after a shooting around 3 a.m. in Oshawa was 24-year-old Jahquar Stewart, also known as the rapper Bvlly.

He was shot at a townhouse complex near Simcoe and Britannia.

"Another tragic loss for the Canadian hip-hop scene," wrote music website Hip-Hop Canada, who said he was up and coming in the music scene. "Bvlly was highly active this year—putting in quite a bit of work on the road for tours while promoting his popular new album."

It's unclear what led to the shooting, which is the 7th homicide of the year in Durham Region.

Police don't have any information on a suspect and they believe the Stewart was just visiting the complex.

The intersection of Toronto's Jane and Finch also saw its latest shooting.

It happened around 2:25 p.m. at the York Woods Plaza, where an 18-year-old man was shot in the back alley of the plaza.

Sgt. Rick Rowsome said he suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

"We've located several shell casings," Sgt. Rick Rowsome said, adding there's few details on a suspect. "All we have at this point is a male, black, wearing a navy blue jacket and light blue jeans."

Earlier reports said a silver vehicle with four black males was seen leaving the area.