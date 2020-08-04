GTA teacher who worked in multiple schools charged with sex assault; TPS say could be more victims

Toronto Police have charged a GTA-area teacher with mutiple sex charges after a boy was sexually assaulted earlier this month and investigators are concerned there could be more victims.

Police say a man contacted a boy back on July 7th, communicating with him in person and through social media, eventually leading to a sexual assault.

Last week, 43-year-old Taher Saifuddin was arrested and charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation, luring a child under the age of 18 years and making sexually explicit material available to a person under the age of 18.

Cst. Michelle Flannery said investigators are concerned there could be more victims.

"It can be very difficult for children to come forward, but they are encouraged to, there are support mechanisms in place, that we can assist with," she said. "We do have resources available for not only the children, but for families as well."

More specific details of the investigation haven't been released but police say he worked in various GTA schools over the last five years, including:

Royal Crown Academy School between August 2019 and May 29, 2020



Yorkville High School between August 2019 and September, 2019



Westfield Secondary School between February 2019 and June 2019



Progressive Training College of Business between February 12, 2019 and February 22, 2019



Bond International College between September 2018 and January 2019



Madinatul Uloom Academy between September 2017 – June 2018



Merit Education between June 2016 and July 2016 and July 2017 and August 2017



Yorkville International Academy between October 2016 and June 2017



Hanson International Academy between January 2015 and April 2015

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2922, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.