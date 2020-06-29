GTHA heads calling for mandatory face covering rule

The GTA has been leading the way in the province for several weeks when it comes to the number of new cases of COVID-19.

And now, Toronto area mayors are asking the provincial government to implement a new order, mandating the use of face coverings, especially inside.

In a statement released on Monday, the mayors from the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Areas say, "We are at a critical time in the fight against COVID-19. We must do everything we can to avoid flare-ups of the virus in our communities."

The mayors and chairs say a mandatory mask rule is one they "unanimously agree" on.

But, it's something that Premier Doug Ford said last week, would be difficult to enforce.

That was echoed by the Associate Medical Officer of Health, Dr Barbara Yaffe on Monday. She also indicated that a one-size-fits-all solution wouldn't the the right one.

"Also, the question is, is this something that is applicable in every part of the province, are there parts of the province where this isn't necessary?" admits Yaffe, pointing to some areas of the province where the number of new cases remains low.

The mayors also argue that mandating the use of masks could help speed up the economic re-opening and recovery especially in the hospitality and restaurant industry.