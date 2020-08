A new Leger poll shows 50 per cent of Canadians feel 2020 is the worst year they've ever experienced.

But Ontarians make up the highest percentage of those who believe that.

The poll shows 56 per cent of respondents between 18 and 34 years old feel 2020 is the worst year, while more than half of older respondents believe they've lived through worse.

Meantime 58 per cent of United States respondents feel this has been the worst year.