Halloween block party on Church Street cancelled due to COVID-19

The annual Halloween block party on Church Street - that normally sees thousands of costumed revellers partying into the early morning hours - has become the latest casualty of COVID-19.

The Church-Wellesley Village has cancelled the event this year, in order to follow the province's Stage 3 guidelines, which limit outdoor gatherings to 100 people.

Organizers are working on a safe and alternative way to celebrate Halloween, and other events, to help support local businesses.

They posted a statement online. It reads, in part, “To continue to help stop the spread of COVID-19, we encourage you to please stick to your social bubble. We must all do our part to help keep our community safe.”

The one-night pedestrian-only event, which stretches along Church Street, between Wood and Gloucester streets, gives a bit of a boost to bars, restaurants and shops in the area.

The news comes on the heels of Mayor John Tory's announcement that they may have to cancel trick-or-treating all together, this year, due to safety concerns connected to COVID-19.