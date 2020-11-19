Halton closing all elementary schools for one day on November 30

The Halton District School Board has sent a letter to parents/guardians and elementary school students about a one-day school closure set for November 30.

In a statement released Thursday, the school board indicates the closure is needed to accommodate changes brought on by the number of students switching to a different learning model:

"We apologize for the late notice of this school closure but we are responding to the many system changes as a result of the shifting enrolments between in-person and virtual school formats."

The closure will impact both in-person and online learning for students from Kindergarten to Grade 8. For students who attend Grade 7-12 schools, only students in Grade 7 and 8 will not have classes.

The statement goes on to say that the closure will give elementary staff the time to prepare for the reorganization.

Students switching from in-person to virtual learning are also reminded that they will hear from their new teacher by the end of the day on November 30.

Meantime, report cards will be delivered electronically to parents and guardians on Monday, November 23.