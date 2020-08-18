iHeartRadio

Halton Police looking for prisoner who was accidentally released

Annotation 2020-08-18 074504

Halton Police are asking for the public's help in locating a prisoner who was mistakenly released from Maplehurst Correctional Complex Monday night.

In a news release, police say they were notified at 11:00 p.m. last night that Amritpal Singh Aujla, 28, had been released in error from the facility.

He was last seen leaving the correctional complex on foot. He's described as east Indian, 5'10", slim, roughly 170 lbs., black shoulder-length hair, black beard, wearing a black Tommy Hilfiger track suit with a large Tommy Hilfiger symbol printed in the middle of the chest. He was carrying a black backpack.

Police say if you see him, do not approach, and call 911 for help.

 