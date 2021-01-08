Halton's Police Chief joins a growing list of public servants taking heat over international travel over the holidays.

Chief Steve Tanner went to Florida to deal with what's being called "a property matter."

The trip was approved by the chair of Halton's Police Services Board, Oakville Mayor Rob Burton.

"Chief Steve Tanner informed me in advance of his travel to tend to a property matter. I had no objection. Chief Tanner continues to have my full confidence," Burton, told our sister station, CP24.

In a statement, Chief Tanner confirms he travelled to Florida to, "address some personal business matters. This was done with the knowledge and support of the Halton police board chair. My decision to travel in light of the ongoing COVID-19 situation was a poor decision, and one that I deeply regret,"

He said he plans to return home this weekend and will quarantine as required by the federal government.

However, the police union is taking issue with the trip.

"There's opportunities and other people you can hire to manage (property matters)," Halton Regional Police Association President Clay Gillis told CP24.

"I can tell you that I don't think our members and the members of the public are going to be satisfied with that response."

Gillis says his members want a, "reasonable and justified answer," for the trip.