Hamilton man charged in human trafficking investigation

A Hamilton man is facing a dozen charges for allegedly targeting women via online dating, before they were exploited in the sex trade.

In a news release, Peel Police say in May 2020, an investigation started after finding the man targeted several women through an online dating site. The women were then exploited in the sex trade, in several hotels across the GTA.

Peel Police say the man advertised the victims on an online escort website, controlled aspects of their lives, and profited from the services.

On Tuesday, police arrested 48-year-old Shannon Bennett, and charged him with several offences including three counts of procuring, three counts of advertising sexual services, three counts of exercising control over a sex trade worker, three counts of deriving material benefit from sexual services, and one count of sexual assault.

Investigators believe there may be more victims or witnesses.

