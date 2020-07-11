Hamilton mobster identified as victim of fatal shooting

Police say a man was fatally shot in Burlington, Ont., Friday afternoon and another is in hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound.

The Halton Regional Police Service identified the dead man as Pasquale (Pat) Musitano, who was 52, of Hamilton.

The wounded man was not identified.

Later police confirmed that a third person had also been shot and injured.

Police say officers responded to reports of gunshots and found the victims outside of a business.

Witnesses say a male suspect fled the scene in a grey sedan.

The getaway vehicle is described as four-door, similar to an Infiniti Q50 with a sunroof.

Police add the vehicle will have fresh damage to the driver's side.

Police say there is no immediate known threat to public safety.



with files from Newstalk 1010

