iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Hamilton mobster identified as victim of fatal shooting

MOB

Police say a man was fatally shot in Burlington, Ont., Friday afternoon and another is in hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound.

The Halton Regional Police Service identified the dead man as Pasquale (Pat) Musitano, who was 52, of Hamilton.

The wounded man was not identified.

Later police confirmed that a third person had also been shot and injured.

Police say officers responded to reports of gunshots and found the victims outside of a business.

Witnesses say a male suspect fled the scene in a grey sedan.

The getaway vehicle is described as four-door, similar to an Infiniti Q50 with a sunroof. 

Police add the vehicle will have fresh damage to the driver's side. 

Police say there is no immediate known threat to public safety.


with files from Newstalk 1010
 