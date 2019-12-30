Hamilton woman charged after racist rant caught on video

A 51-year-old is now facing charges after a racist rant caught on video at a popular shopping centre, where a woman goes on a tirade over a parking spot, mocks another woman's voice and takes a swing.

Patricia Zammit of Hamilton is facing charges of assault and uttering threats in connection to the Boxing Day incident at the Outlet Collection in Hamilton.

Video shows a woman swearing at another woman, apparently over a parking spot, but then proceeds to mock her voice.

"If you f****** do that, you f****** ch**k...get out of here man, okay, you started it!" she says as she tries to hit the woman holding the phone.

It's not clear what led to the incident, but the woman rants about a signal light.

"You don't know what a signal is? Guess what, even in China they have signal lights!"

She eventually mocks the woman's voice and said she'd call the police.

Police confirmed the altercation was over the parking spot and that Zammit will appear in court next month.