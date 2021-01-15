iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Harvest Meats recalls sausages over undercooking

Harvest Meats sausage recall

OTTAWA _ Harvest Meats is recalling a brand of Polish sausages due to undercooking that may make them unsafe to eat.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the recall affects customers in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Northwest Territories, Ontario and Saskatchewan.

It covers Harvest brand Polish sausages in 675-gram packages with a March 15 best before date.

Customers are advised to throw away or return the product.

The agency says no illnesses have been reported.

A food safety investigation is ongoing.