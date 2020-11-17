iHeartRadio

Harvey Weinstein in poor health, awaiting COVID-19 test results: TMZ

Weinstein

TMZ is reporting tonight that Harvey Weinstein is in poor health in prison and may possibly have COVID-19.  

The 68-year-old has a fever and has been tested for the virus.  

He has reportedly been placed in isolation as he awaits his test results at the correctional facility in Upstate New York, where he's serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault. 

The disgraced Hollywood movie mogul, has long had health issues, including high blood pressure, a heart condition and spinal stenosis.