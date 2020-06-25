iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Have COVID-19? Need a place to isolate? City officials want to help

Toronto's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa speaks to the media at city hall in Toronto, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press)

Toronto's medical officer of health wants the city to offer free hotel rooms to people infected with COVID-19 who can't isolate in their own homes.

Dr. Eileen de Villa is calling on the city to ask the other levels of government for help to pay for the program.

The idea is to avoid spreading the virus to others in a crowded household where there is no room to self-isolate.

Toronto is no stranger to this idea. It's already able to book hotel rooms at lower rates when homeless shelters are too crowded.

A report goes to the public health board on July 2nd.