Have COVID-19? Need a place to isolate? City officials want to help

Toronto's medical officer of health wants the city to offer free hotel rooms to people infected with COVID-19 who can't isolate in their own homes.

Dr. Eileen de Villa is calling on the city to ask the other levels of government for help to pay for the program.

The idea is to avoid spreading the virus to others in a crowded household where there is no room to self-isolate.

Toronto is no stranger to this idea. It's already able to book hotel rooms at lower rates when homeless shelters are too crowded.

A report goes to the public health board on July 2nd.