Have we peaked?

Ontario health officials say the community spread of COVID-19 in Ontario appears to have peaked.

Earlier modelling predicted a peak in May, but officials say restrictions including physical distancing have pushed the peak to now.

The latest modelling released today shows there are two types of outbreaks happening, community spread and long-term care spread.

The modellers say spread in long-term care and other congregate settings seems to be growing.

They also predict there will be fewer than 20,000 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, much less than the previous forecast of 80,000.

Ontario reported 606 new cases of COVID-19 today, the largest single-day increase, and 31 new deaths.