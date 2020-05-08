Have you ordered flowers for Mom yet?

Mother's Day is on Sunday and if you didn't plan ahead, you may be out of luck.

Jennifer Fowlow owns Wild North Flowers. She says they've had to limit the number of deliveries because of COVID-19 but there's been big demand for Mother's Day bouquets.

She says pre-orders started coming in in early April and that Mother's Day weekend was sold out last month. They've been doing deliveries all week and expect to deliver Mother's Day flowers into next week.

It seems like a lot of people are really missing mom.

She says the cards have become longer and more "mushy."

"You can just tell that the flowers mean a lot more than maybe they normally would because it's the only way to connect with their moms right now," Fowlow says. "It's been quite heartwarming, to be honest, to read all the card messages."

