"He made a mistake" - Toronto Mayor says of travelling finance minister

We all make mistakes.

That from Toronto Mayor John Tory, who was once the leader of the Ontario PC Party.

He was asked on our sister station, CP24, about Finance Minister Rod Phillips trip to St. Bart's over the Christmas break that was first uncovered by NEWSTALK 1010.

"He made a mistake in this instance which he has owned up to and he's now going to return to the country and keep doing his job, which he's been doing throughout the time. So, it's one of those things where it's very unfortunate but at the end of the day I think he has learned a lesson from it as, probably, have a lot of other people watching what is going on."

Premier Ford calls the "completely unacceptable" and that "it will not be tolerated again." He has told Phillips to return to the country immediately.

"The kind of horse-whipping he was given by the premier is something that is not a great experience to have when you're on a team in politics like that and he got one of those yesterday," Tory conveys. "[Phillips], himself, issued a statement saying he deeply regretted taking the trip and I think it's something you'll never see a person like Rod Phillips do again. Look, I confess I have known him for 25 years or more. He is as hard-working and dependable a person as you'll find in public life and, quite frankly, we're lucky to have people like him."

Phillips says he is making arrangements to return to Ontario and will quarantine for 14 days once he returns.