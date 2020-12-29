The head of Ontario's COVID-19 task force is vowing to pick up the pace when it comes to immunizing people.

The province received roughly 90,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this month however as of Monday only 13,200 doses had been administered.

Over the holiday, the Ford government found itself under attack for its scaled-back vaccination schedule. The hours of clinics were reduced on December 24. All clinics were closed December 25 and December 26.

"We got it wrong. We did it with honourable intentions. We felt the folks working in the long-term care homes who have reduced their staff, somewhat, during this traditional holiday season to maybe give a little bit more of a break to some of the people who have been labouring so hard over the last ten months in such terrible conditions, under such terrible tragedy to look after the people they love and look after so well," says Gen. Rick Hillier. "And it would be wrong to be trying to call them out into vaccination centres doing those two days and therefore we shouldn't have made that decision.

All 19 of the province's vaccination clinic will re-open today. "Obviously we got it wrong and we've been spanked for that and that's right and appropriate. Now we'll learn some lessons from it and get on with it," concedes Hillier.

In two weeks from now, the goal is to reach 12,000 vaccinations a day. By February and March, the goal is to be administering 25,000 doses a day.