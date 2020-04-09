Head of Public Health Ontario steps down

The head man who took us through all the best and worse case scenarios surrounding COVID-19 for the province of Ontario, is stepping away from his post.

President and CEO of Public Health Ontario, Dr. Peter Donnelly cited medical reasons for stepping aside, and a spokesperson confirms they are not related to COVID-19.

“Dr. Donnelly is an absolute champion. He’s amazing," Premier Doug Ford told reporters at a press conference. "Unfortunately he has to step aside for medical reasons but I can’t wait to have Dr. Donnelly back and have him part of the team.”

Just last Friday, Donelly held our hands in going through the models, showing that Ontario could see between 3,000 and 15,000 deaths caused by COVID-19 over the two year span of the pandemic.

Ford called out Public Health officials on Wednesday, because Ontario was lagging behind other provinces when it comes to testing.

He called it, "absolutely unacceptable."