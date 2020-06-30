Health Canada recalls a long list of hand sanitizers
Most Canadians have been pretty-much bathing in hand sanitizer for the past few months.
So, many people could be affected by a recall of a long list of hand sanitizers in this country.
The main reason is that they "contain industrial-grade ethanol that has not been authorized for use in hand sanitizers in Canada."
Health officials say if you have any of the products, you should stop using it right away.
They say "frequent use of these products may result in dry skin, causing irritation or cracking. Since industrial-grade ethanol has not been approved for use in hand sanitizers in Canada, the Department has not reviewed it for safety or efficacy."
NEWSTALK 1010's Science Consultant Dan Riskin, takes it one step further, saying some of the lower grades of ethanol can even cause cancer, with frequent use.
And he says some ICU workers are washing their hands up to 100 times a day with sanitizer.
|Product
|Contaminant
|Recalling Company
|NPN or DIN
|Lot numbers
|Expiry Date
|Date Added
|Aktif Antiseptique instantané pour les mains
|Ethyl acetate
|Laboratoire Hygienex Inc.
|80098088
|189665189574
|May 16, 2022
|June 10, 2020
|Dash Vapes Hand Sanitizer
|Ethyl acetate
|DashVapes Inc.
|Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on label)
|1258969
|April 10, 2021
|June 11, 2020
|Eltraderm Hand Sanitizer - 70 % Ethyl Alcohol
|Ethyl acetate
|Eltraderm Limited
|80098540
|0217
|April 2022
|June 6, 2020
|Gel 700 Hand Sanitizer
|Ethyl acetate Methanol; ethyl acetate
|Nature's Own Cosmetic Company Inc.
|80100166
|
118 mL format
236 mL format
3785 mL format
|May 2022
|June 10, 2020
|Gel Antiseptique Pour Les Mains
|Ethyl acetate
|Mégalab Inc.
|80015567
|5135
5137
5138
5139
5142
5144
5149
5151
5152
5160
|March 2022
|June 22, 2020
|Germzero
|Ethyl acetate
|Flash Beauté Inc.
|80099604
|243601
|November 2022
|June 22, 2020
|Hand Sanitizer
|Ethyl acetate
|Contract Packaging Distributions Inc.
|80098453
|8613026
8613042
8613048
8613055
8613057
8613058
8613061
8613064
8613066
|April 2022
|June 6, 2020
|Hand Sanitizer Alco-San
|Ethyl acetate
|Crown Chemical Products, Inc.
|Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on label)
|03130
03310
04070
51420-20
|Not printed on the label
|June 30, 2020
|Hand Sanitizer
Désinfectant pour les mains
|Ethyl acetate
|Walker Emulsions Ltd.
|80100040
|210061
|Not printed on the label
|June 6, 2020
|Healthcare Plus Sanitizing Hand Gel
|Ethyl acetate
|The Color Group, Division of Canadian Custom Packaging
|80002430
|024002
024012
024022
021032
024042
024072
024082
024092
024003
|May 2022
|June 30, 2020
|Isogel
|Ethyl acetate
|Lalema Inc.
|80098996
|5900 0004
|May 13, 2021
|June 11, 2020
|Protectenol Hand Sanitizer Liquid
|Ethyl acetate
|Applied Lubrication Technology
|80098373
|20-070
20-083
20-366
20-367
20-368
20-369
20-370
20-371
20-372
20-373
|Not printed on the label
|June 10, 2020
|Sanilabs Hand Sanitizer 70% Ethanol
|Ethyl acetate
|Sanilabs Inc.
|80098769
|6069
|April 20, 2022
|June 6, 2020
|6075
|April 28, 2022
|Smart Care
|Ethyl acetate
|R&D Technical Solutions Ltd.
|80099110
|005154
005155
|May 2022
|June 10, 2020
|Tekare Instant Hand Cleanser Gel
|Ethyl acetate
|TEKPolymer Inc.
|Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on the label)
|HG200320 (not printed on the label)
|April 2023
|June 22, 2020
|Tidol Hand Sanitizer 70%
|Ethyl acetate
|Tidol Corporation
|80099632
|7080
|April 2022
|June 10, 2020
|Vima-San
|Ethyl acetate
|Crown Chemical Products, Inc.
|Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on label)
|02200
02270
03130
03310
|Not printed on the label
|June 30, 2020
|Walker Emulsions Hand Sanitizer
|Ethyl acetate
|Walker Emulsions Ltd.
|80098678
|209638
|Not printed on the label
|June 6, 2020
|X-Pure Vert-2-Go Gel
|Ethyl acetate
|Wood Wyant Inc.
|80013648
|109832
309132
408732
208732
109732
109232
|April 2022
|June 10, 2020