Health Canada recalls a long list of hand sanitizers

CKTB - NEWS - Hand sanitizer

Most Canadians have been pretty-much bathing in hand sanitizer for the past few months.

So, many people could be affected by a recall of a long list of hand sanitizers in this country.

The main reason is that they "contain industrial-grade ethanol that has not been authorized for use in hand sanitizers in Canada."

Health officials say if you have any of the products, you should stop using it right away.

They say "frequent use of these products may result in dry skin, causing irritation or cracking. Since industrial-grade ethanol has not been approved for use in hand sanitizers in Canada, the Department has not reviewed it for safety or efficacy."

NEWSTALK 1010's Science Consultant Dan Riskin, takes it one step further, saying some of the lower grades of ethanol can even cause cancer, with frequent use.

And he says some ICU workers are washing their hands up to 100 times a day with sanitizer.

 

Affected products
Product Contaminant Recalling Company NPN or DIN Lot numbers Expiry Date Date Added
Aktif Antiseptique instantané pour les mains Ethyl acetate Laboratoire Hygienex Inc. 80098088 189665189574 May 16, 2022 June 10, 2020
Dash Vapes Hand Sanitizer Ethyl acetate DashVapes Inc. Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on label) 1258969 April 10, 2021 June 11, 2020
Eltraderm Hand Sanitizer - 70 % Ethyl Alcohol Ethyl acetate Eltraderm Limited 80098540 0217 April 2022 June 6, 2020
Gel 700 Hand Sanitizer Ethyl acetate Methanol; ethyl acetate Nature's Own Cosmetic Company Inc. 80100166

118 mL format
L00521024
L00521025
L00525006

236 mL format
L00527003
L00528001
L00530003
L00525016
L00526003
L00526011
L00527001
L00528011
L00530002
L00531002

3785 mL format
L00515003

 May 2022 June 10, 2020
Gel Antiseptique Pour Les Mains Ethyl acetate Mégalab Inc. 80015567 5135
5137
5138
5139
5142
5144
5149
5151
5152
5160		 March 2022 June 22, 2020
Germzero Ethyl acetate Flash Beauté Inc. 80099604 243601 November 2022 June 22, 2020
Hand Sanitizer Ethyl acetate Contract Packaging Distributions Inc. 80098453 8613026
8613042
8613048
8613055
8613057
8613058
8613061
8613064
8613066		 April 2022 June 6, 2020
Hand Sanitizer Alco-San Ethyl acetate Crown Chemical Products, Inc. Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on label) 03130
03310
04070
51420-20		 Not printed on the label June 30, 2020
Hand Sanitizer
Désinfectant pour les mains		 Ethyl acetate Walker Emulsions Ltd. 80100040 210061 Not printed on the label June 6, 2020
Healthcare Plus Sanitizing Hand Gel Ethyl acetate The Color Group, Division of Canadian Custom Packaging 80002430 024002
024012
024022
021032
024042
024072
024082
024092
024003		 May 2022 June 30, 2020
Isogel Ethyl acetate Lalema Inc. 80098996 5900 0004 May 13, 2021 June 11, 2020
Protectenol Hand Sanitizer Liquid Ethyl acetate Applied Lubrication Technology 80098373 20-070
20-083
20-366
20-367
20-368
20-369
20-370
20-371
20-372
20-373		 Not printed on the label June 10, 2020
Sanilabs Hand Sanitizer 70% Ethanol Ethyl acetate Sanilabs Inc. 80098769 6069 April 20, 2022 June 6, 2020
6075 April 28, 2022
Smart Care Ethyl acetate R&D Technical Solutions Ltd. 80099110 005154
005155		 May 2022 June 10, 2020
Tekare Instant Hand Cleanser Gel Ethyl acetate TEKPolymer Inc. Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on the label) HG200320 (not printed on the label) April 2023 June 22, 2020
Tidol Hand Sanitizer 70% Ethyl acetate Tidol Corporation 80099632 7080 April 2022 June 10, 2020
Vima-San Ethyl acetate Crown Chemical Products, Inc. Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on label) 02200
02270
03130
03310		 Not printed on the label June 30, 2020
Walker Emulsions Hand Sanitizer Ethyl acetate Walker Emulsions Ltd. 80098678 209638 Not printed on the label June 6, 2020
X-Pure Vert-2-Go Gel Ethyl acetate Wood Wyant Inc. 80013648 109832
309132
408732
208732
109732
109232		 April 2022 June 10, 2020