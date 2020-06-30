Health Canada recalls a long list of hand sanitizers

Most Canadians have been pretty-much bathing in hand sanitizer for the past few months.

So, many people could be affected by a recall of a long list of hand sanitizers in this country.

The main reason is that they "contain industrial-grade ethanol that has not been authorized for use in hand sanitizers in Canada."

Health officials say if you have any of the products, you should stop using it right away.

They say "frequent use of these products may result in dry skin, causing irritation or cracking. Since industrial-grade ethanol has not been approved for use in hand sanitizers in Canada, the Department has not reviewed it for safety or efficacy."

NEWSTALK 1010's Science Consultant Dan Riskin, takes it one step further, saying some of the lower grades of ethanol can even cause cancer, with frequent use.

And he says some ICU workers are washing their hands up to 100 times a day with sanitizer.