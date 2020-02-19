Health Canada recalls kids water bottles

Does you child use one of these?

Contigo is recalling a batch of children's water bottles over a possible choking hazard.

This is the second recall for the same product, with additional incidents being reported with the replacement lids that were provided.

The issue surrounds the water bottle's clear silicone spout, that can detach posing a choking hazard.

The recall affects 28,000 bottles sold in Canada and nearly 5.7 million sold in the US.

Health Canada