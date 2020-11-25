Health officials outline suggestions for Christmas gatherings

The Ontario government is urging residents to celebrate the upcoming winter holidays only with the people they live with, regardless of the COVID-19 situation in their region.

The province is issuing its initial guidance today, saying it knows Ontarians are already making their holiday plans.

It says those who live alone can join another household to celebrate, but everyone else should stick to their own household as well as following any public health guidelines for their area.

Premier Doug Ford says Ontarians just ``can't take any chances'' when it comes to COVID-19.

Toronto and Peel Region are currently under the grey or lockdown level in the province's tiered COVID-19 restrictions system, with tougher measures to stay in place at least until the week of Christmas.

Public health measures under the lockdown level include a ban on indoor gatherings except with those in the same household, as well as closing down restaurants for all but takeout and delivery.