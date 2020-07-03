Health officials say no COVID-19 outbreaks related to Black Lives Matter protests

Canada's top public health official says there's no evidence at this point that nationwide Black Lives Matter protests have led to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Theresa Tam says so far, it doesn't appear there have been any clusters of cases related to Black Lives Matter protests across the country.

"We are not aware of this, the local provincial health departments have not provided any kind of signal that has occurred," Tam says. "That doesn't mean something couldn't have occurred but we have not heard any actual reports of that happening in Canada."

Protests have taken place across North America in recent weeks, in response to police killings of Black men and women, and systemic racism.