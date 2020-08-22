iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Heat warning in effect for parts of Southern Ontario

20200812_061328 (1)

A heat warning has been issued for: City of Toronto, City of Hamilton, Mississauga - Brampton, Burlington - Oakville, St. Catharines - Grimsby - Northern Niagara Region.

Environment Canada says a very warm airmass is expected to affect the Golden Horseshoe Sunday and Monday. 

Highs near 31 degrees celsius and lows near 20 degrees celsius are expected. 

This event is expected to be mainly confined to urban areas where minimum temperatures will be highest. 

The heat event is expected to end on Monday night when a cooler airmass moves into the region. 

Environment Canada reminding people that hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and cause the air quality health index to approach the high risk category.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

You're advised to watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

 