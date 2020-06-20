Heat warning in effect for Southern Ontario, special air quality statement issued

A heat warning is in effect today for Southern Ontario and is expected to extend through the weekend.

We'll see temperatures between 29 to 33 degrees, but it'll feeler hotter when you factor in the humidex.

A special air quality statement has been issued for parts of Southern Ontario, including Toronto and the GTA.

Environment Canada is warning that hot and humid air can result in deteriorating air quality with higher risk for young children, pregnant women, older adults and people with chronic illnesses or anyone working or exercising outdoors.

Make sure to keep cool and drink plenty of water.

Check on elderly neighbours. And people are being reminded to never leave children or pets inside parked vehicles.

15 emergency cooling centres have been opened across the city of Toronto. An interactive online map to find one of the cooling centres in Toronto can be found here:

Heat warning issued by Environment Canada covers Southern Ontario:

Chatham-Kent - Rondeau Park

Sarnia - Lambton

Rodney - Shedden - Western Elgin County

Strathroy - Komoka - Western Middlesex County

City of Hamilton

Burlington - Oakville

Halton Hills - Milton

Mississauga - Brampton

Vaughan - Richmond Hill - Markham

Pickering - Oshawa - Southern Durham Region

Napanee - Consecon

Kingston - Odessa - Frontenac islands

Stirling - Tweed - South Frontenac

Brockville - Leeds and Grenville

City of Ottawa

Gatineau

Prescott and Russell

Cornwall - Morrisburg

Smiths Falls - Lanark - Sharbot Lake

Renfrew - Arnprior - Calabogie

Petawawa - Pembroke - Cobden

