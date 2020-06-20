Heat warning in effect for Southern Ontario, special air quality statement issued
A heat warning is in effect today for Southern Ontario and is expected to extend through the weekend.
We'll see temperatures between 29 to 33 degrees, but it'll feeler hotter when you factor in the humidex.
A special air quality statement has been issued for parts of Southern Ontario, including Toronto and the GTA.
TWITTER/@cityoftoronto
Environment Canada is warning that hot and humid air can result in deteriorating air quality with higher risk for young children, pregnant women, older adults and people with chronic illnesses or anyone working or exercising outdoors.
Make sure to keep cool and drink plenty of water.
Check on elderly neighbours. And people are being reminded to never leave children or pets inside parked vehicles.
15 emergency cooling centres have been opened across the city of Toronto. An interactive online map to find one of the cooling centres in Toronto can be found here:
https://www.toronto.ca/community-people/health-wellness-care/health-programs-advice/hot-weather/cool-spaces-near-you/#location=&lat=43.716527&lng=-79.371414
Heat warning issued by Environment Canada covers Southern Ontario:
City of Toronto
Chatham-Kent - Rondeau Park
Sarnia - Lambton
Rodney - Shedden - Western Elgin County
Strathroy - Komoka - Western Middlesex County
City of Hamilton
Burlington - Oakville
Halton Hills - Milton
Mississauga - Brampton
Vaughan - Richmond Hill - Markham
Pickering - Oshawa - Southern Durham Region
Napanee - Consecon
Kingston - Odessa - Frontenac islands
Stirling - Tweed - South Frontenac
Brockville - Leeds and Grenville
City of Ottawa
Gatineau
Prescott and Russell
Cornwall - Morrisburg
Smiths Falls - Lanark - Sharbot Lake
Renfrew - Arnprior - Calabogie
Petawawa - Pembroke - Cobden
The Canadian Press/Michelle Siu