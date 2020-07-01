Heat warning issued for Toronto and the GTA

A heat warning has been issued for Toronto and the GTA due to "a long duration heat event."

A heat event is expected Thursday through to Sunday and possibly into early next week.

Daytime high temperatures will be in the low thirties, with humidex values nearing 40.

Environment Canada warning that hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

During extreme heat, you're advised to keep cool and stay hydrated. Also check on elderly neighbours and don't leave children or pets in parked vehicles.

In response to the heat warning, starting on July 2nd at 11:00 a.m., the City of Toronto will open 15 emergency cooling centres.

Click on the City of Toronto link to find a cooling centre near you:

https://www.toronto.ca/community-people/health-wellness-care/health-programs-advice/hot-weather/cool-spaces-near-you/#location=&lat=&lng=

Heather Seaman