UPDATE: Body of second worker pulled from site of London, Ont. building collapse

Crews have finally recovered the body of a construction worker trapped in the rubble of a building collapse in London, Ontario, since Friday.

Heavy equipment had to be brought to the site, since the structure was deemed unstable.

City officials say they completed the recovery effort just before midnight Saturday.

Two people were killed in the construction accident, while five others were injured; only four of the five injured required treatment in hospital. All of the victims were workers at the site.

The province's Heavy Urban Search and Rescue team was called to assist the London Fire Department and other emergency crews initially assess the structure.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the partial collapse of the four-storey condo building at 555 Teeple Terrace. A wall reportedly caved in, just before noon Friday, as concrete was being poured onto the fourth floor of the building managed by Brock Developments. The low-rise premium apartment building project called Nest on Wonderland, was set to be completed by next summer.

Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal and the Ontario Ministry of Labour are at the scene.

