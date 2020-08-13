Help find King

There's a family in Toronto desperately searching for their 11-week-old puppy that was stolen.

A woman and her children were walking with their two dogs in the Gihon Spring Drive and Mount Olive Drive area on Wednesday August 5th. At around 1:45 p.m. the woman kneeled down to help one of the children, the dogs were a short distance away, when a man in a black four-door vehicle pulled up alongside the dogs, got out of the vehicle, picked up King and took off.

King is an American Bulldog/Doberman mix. He's black and brown with a white marking down his nose.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.