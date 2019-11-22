Here's how you can donate to victims of the North York apartment fire

It has been a trying week for many of the residents who live at 235 Gosford Boulevard.

Some were allowed into their apartments on Friday to collect their belongings, one week after an inferno left them instantly, albeit temporarily, homeless.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the blaze.

A man was found dead on an eigth floor balcony belonging to the unit where the flames started.

Julia and Daniela Viana say the ordeal has been 'very tough.'

"It has been very emotional. I remember the first few days we were very tired. I couldn’t sleep because we’d be worried about the next day – school, work," Daniela says.

The Toronto District School Board has set up a centralized program for donations on its website.

Toronto's Catholic school board has asked that donations be made through www.angelfoundationforlearning.org