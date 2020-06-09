High number of healthcare workers hit by COVID-19

While new COVID-19 cases have slowed overall, there's concern about the number of healthcare workers becoming infected with the virus.

The Toronto Star reports that data from Monday shows 369 became ill in the last week, an average of about 53 per day.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. David Williams, said it looks like most work in long term care.

He's asked for a more detailed breakdown, including what type of staff are getting infected; whether it's nurses, or support staff.

More than 5,000 workers have been infected since January.