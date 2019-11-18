High school teachers union to announce results of strike vote

We should find out today whether Ontario's high school teachers take the next step toward a strike.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation will announce the results of a strike vote this afternoon.

This union is already in a legal strike position but it has to give five days notice before a strike.

This is just the latest in ongoing labour issues in this province.

Ontario's public elementary teachers begin a work to rule campaign next week.

Catholic teachers have voted in favour of strike action if talks fall apart.