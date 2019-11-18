iHeartRadio
High school teachers vote overwhelmingly in favour of a strike

The union representing Ontario's high school teachers says its members have voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation says the result gives it an ``overwhelming'' mandate to take job action if necessary.

The union also represents education workers who voted 92 per cent in favour of taking strike action.

The OSSTF is already in a legal strike position as of today, though it's also required to give five days' notice before a strike and has not yet done so.

Three of Ontario's four major teachers' unions are taking steps toward potential strikes as they negotiate with the government for new contracts.

Elementary teachers are set to start a work-to-rule campaign on Nov. 26 that they say will target ministry and school board administrative tasks but won't affect student learning.

Catholic teachers voted 97 per cent in favour of a strike if necessary, although they are not yet in a legal strike position, while negotiations between the province and French teachers continue.

