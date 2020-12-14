iHeartRadio

History made in Ontario in its fight against COVID

Vaccination

A personal support worker from a Toronto long-term care home received the first dose at the University Health Network.
    
The first vaccines are being given today to three personal support workers, a registered nurse, and a registered practical nurse who work at the Rekai Centre nursing home.
    
The province received 6,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday night and plans to give them to approximately 2,500 health-care workers.
    
Half the shots will be administered this week and the other half will be intentionally held back to give the same workers a required second dose 21 days later.
    
The province has said health-care workers, long-term care residents, and their caregivers will be among the first to receive the vaccine.