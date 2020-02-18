Hit-and-run leaves a 14-year-old boy in grave condition

A 14-year-old boy is fighting to stay alive and Durham police are searching for the driver who hit him.

He had to be airlifted to a trauma centre after being hit by a car Monday night in Oshawa.

Police say his family is by his side.

"They're distraught," Duty Inspector Mitch Martin said Tuesday morning. "He seems to be in grave condition right now."

The boy was hit near Stevenson Road North and Conlin Road, just after 8 p.m.

Police say he was on an e-bike on the side of the road when he was hit.

The driver took off.

Police are looking for a white sedan with front end damage.