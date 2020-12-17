iHeartRadio

Holiday CampTO programs cancelled amid rising COVID cases

City Logo

The city has announced a change today in its Winter programs that will greatly impact working parents.

It has cancelled holiday camps and activities including Learn to Skate and Instructional Ski.

Over 700 kids were registered to participate in the camps that were scheduled to run in 30 locations.

Those registered will not have to request a refund, they will automatically be issued.

The City is also reviewing operations of its Centennial Park and Earle Bales Park ski and snowboard centres and whether it should open the ski and snowboarding hills, at all. 

It's all dependent on provincial orders. More information will be available closer to January.