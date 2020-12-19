Homeowners in Etobicoke, Burlington targeted with extortion letters and suspicious powder

Toronto police say they are investigating reports from several people who received threatening letters in the mail.

Police say the letters arrived in envelopes that also contained small bags of white powder which is claimed to be the powerful opioid fentanyl.

Investigators say the letter demands that the person it's addressed to deposit Bitcoin in exchange for their family's well being.

They're cautioning the public to be vigilant when opening mail and advising anyone who receives one of these suspicious packages to handle it as little as possible.

Police say such items should be placed outside and then covered with an upside down garbage can or something similar to protect it.

Police should then be called immediately so officers can come get the package.